Facebook Slideshow feature starts rolling out on Android: Report

Facebook has started to roll-out the Slideshow feature on Android. The Social networking giant had been testing a new photo sharing tool on its Android beta apps since last month, and now it started rolling out the feature to selected users.

Tech blog Android Police first spotted the “Slideshow” feature for Android. The tech site noted that the option is appearing in the same section, just above the “Tag Friends” option. When you click on the Slideshow option, it will bring up the gallery and you can choose pictures and videos from it by creating a slideshow.

Facebook later confirmed to Techcrunch that it is testing the Slideshow with a “small percentage of users are seeing it appear for the time being”. That means the feature isn’t ready to rolled-out for all Android users. The publication further notes that Facebook will make some tweaks ahead of its public launch.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company first introduced the Slideshow feature for its iOS app in June last year. So basically, Slideshow enables users to combine multiple photos and videos into a slideshow, complete with background music, themes and a customized title. The feature was actually showed up on Facebook’s Moments app.

The Slideshow feature is not an incremental feature but useful update as it prevents users to download another app for creating a slideshow. For now, we have to wait for Facebook to roll-out the Slideshow feature to all Android users.

