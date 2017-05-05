Facebook rolls out Reaction buttons for comments: Report

Previously, the feature was restricted to posts on Facebook. Reaction buttons made their way to Messenger a few weeks ago. Previously, the feature was restricted to posts on Facebook. Reaction buttons made their way to Messenger a few weeks ago.

Facebook has started rolling out Reaction buttons for comments. According to a report in Android Police, users can long press the Like button in Android app to select from a set of Reactions. Last year, Facebook unveiled Reaction buttons as an alternative to Like button. Facebook Reactions include Like, Love, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry.

Previously, the feature was restricted to posts on Facebook. Reaction buttons made their way to Messenger a few weeks ago. Now users can react to comments on Facebook post as well. The feature could take a while to roll out for everyone. Desktop users can hover over Like button to see the Reactions list.

Facebook is testing a GIF button for comments section as well, according to a report in TechCrunch. Users will be able to search for GIFs from popular libraries such as Tenor and Giphy to post in comments section. However, this is a limited test that might not roll out for everyone eventually. Clearly, Facebook is focused on making the comments section more interactive.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, at the company’s Q1 earnings call revealed the platform has 1.9 billion monthly active users globally. The company is rapidly making changes to its core app as well as other products to make them more engaging. Snapchat-styles Stories is already available for Messenger, Instagram as well as WhatsApp. The Facebook CEO sees Augmented Reality (AR) as the next big thing and wants to make that available across platforms, especially the camera.

