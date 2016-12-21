Facebook rolls out Live Audio for its platform

Facebook Live Audio allows publishers to broadcast live audio such as news radio, interviews and readings for up to 4 hours. Facebook Live Audio allows publishers to broadcast live audio such as news radio, interviews and readings for up to 4 hours.

Facebook has introduced a new way for publishers to go live – Facebook Live Audio. The social giant, in a blogpost said, “We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video.” Facebook Live Audio allows publishers to broadcast live audio such as news radio, interviews and readings for up to 4 hours. Keeping in mind areas where connectivity can be an issue, Facebook said it will alert broadcaster if their signal is low.

Publishers can broadcast audio with the a still image that they already have on Facebook or upload a different image. “Our new Live Audio option makes it easy to go live with audio only when that’s the broadcaster’s preferred format,” Facebook added.

Android users listening to a live Audio on Facebook can leave the app or lock their phone and the audio will still play in the background. However, iOS listeners will be able to continue listening only as they browse other parts of Facebook. Just like Live Videos on Facebook, you can share Live Audio with your friends as well. You can discover live audio content in News Feed, ask questions and leave reactions in real time during the broadcast.

Facebook will initially test Live Audio with partners such as BBC World Service , LBC, Harper Collins, and authors Adam Grant and Brit Bennett early next week. The feature will be rolled out broadly to publishers and people early next year.

Facebook, after announcing Live videos last year, is rolling out Live Audio to its platform now. Just like Live Audio, users can broadcast Live videos on Facebook for up to four hours as well. Facebook’s 360 degree videos, on the other hand, made its way to India in November last year. The feature allows users to watch videos shot in 360-degree from a number of different angles. Facebook recently introduced Live 360 videos for its platform, a format that combines Live videos and 360 degree videos.

