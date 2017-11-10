Facebook plans London office in King’s Cross, near planned Google HQ

Facebook Inc is in negotiations to lease a new London office close to the planned headquarters of Google, two people with knowledge of the talks said. (File Photo) Facebook Inc is in negotiations to lease a new London office close to the planned headquarters of Google, two people with knowledge of the talks said. (File Photo)

Facebook Inc is in negotiations to lease a new London office close to the planned headquarters of Google, two people with knowledge of the talks said.

The company plans to lease at least 400,000 square feet (37,000 square meters) of space at the King’s Cross Central development, where Google parent Alphabet Inc will develop its new UK headquarters, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are ongoing. The size of the lease could change and it’s not certain a deal will be completed, they said.

A spokeswoman for Argent LLP, which is developing the project, and a representative for Menlo Park, California-based Facebook declined to comment.

The world’s largest technology companies, including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, have leased major new offices in the UK capital, lured by the abundance of skilled young workers. Apple plans to move staff into a new London headquarters at the Battersea Power Station project, and Amazon has recently begun moving staff into a new UK base in the Shoreditch district on the edge of the City of London.

Facebook has already signed an agreement to lease a large UK office close to Oxford Street. It’s currently under construction.

