Facebook now lets you to invite a friend to Live video

Live Chat feature is being tested on mobile in several countries, and will be rolled out for everyone this summer. (Source: Facebook Newsroom)

Facebook has announced two updates for Live, which includes the ability to privately chat with friends about a broadcast and invite friends in a live video.

Users can chat with friends privately about a live broadcast, using the new Live Chat feature. It allows users to invite friends who’re watching the same broadcast as well.

“You’re able to jump back into the public conversation at any time, and you can still continue chatting with your friends via Messenger after the broadcast ends,” Erin Connolly, Product Manager, and Fred Beteille, Product Manager said in a Facebook blog post.



Up next is Facebook’s Live With feature, which is now available for all profiles and Pages on iOS. It lets users invite friends in to their live video, and share the same screen with them. The feature was only available for public figures to go live with a guest, until now.

“To invite a friend to join you in your live video, simply select a guest from the Live Viewers section, or tap a comment from the viewer you want to invite,” reads the blog post. Viewers can then choose whether they want to join the broadcast or not.

With Facebook’s Live With feature, users can go live with a guest in portrait mode as well as landscape mode.

