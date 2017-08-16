Facebook News Feed updated new comment style, larger icons, and more

Facebook has announced updates to makes the News Feed more conversational and easier to navigate. The changes will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Facebook has announced updates to makes the News Feed more conversational and easier to navigate. The changes will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Facebook has announced updates to makes the News Feed more conversational and easier to navigate. The changes will be rolled out in the coming weeks, said Shali Nguyen, Product Design Manager and Ryan Freitas, Design Director in a blog post.

“Every person’s News Feed is different and populated with a unique set of stories — from photos and videos to GIFs and links. And with so many types of stories available, each feed is more complex than ever. In order to make News Feed more conversational and easier to read and navigate, we’ll be making a few updates to its design over the coming weeks,” the post read.

Facebook is updating the comment style to make it easier for users to identify which comments are direct replies to friends. The social media giant has done so to enable more “lively and expressive conversations” on Facebook.

Up next, Facebook will revamp the News Feed to make give it a new look and feel. This includes changes like increasing colour contrast of font so that typography is more readable, larger link previews, updated icons as well as larger Like, Comment, and Share buttons. Facebook will display circular profile pictures to show who’s posting or commenting.

Coming to navigation, Facebook users will now be able to see where a link will take them before clicking on it. Also, Facebook is adding a more prominent Back button to return to News Feed once users are done reading. Finally, users will be able to see whose post they’re commenting on or reading while they’re in the post.

