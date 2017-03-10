Facebook mimics Snapchat Stories with ‘Messenger Day’: Here’s how it works

Facebook has started rolling out its latest Snapchat clone to users in the form of Messenger Day. The new feature works in almost exactly the same manner as Snapchat, letting users to share photos and videos to a story within the Messenger app, adding filters and stickers. All posts will disappear within 24 hours, which is basically the same way Snapchat’s Stories platform works. The only thing that separates this feature from stories on Instagram or Snapchat, is the built-in privacy features.

“Today we are starting to roll out Messenger Day globally on Android and iOS”, Facebook said on the roll out the update.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

“Since everything you add disappears after 24 hours, feel free to add as often as you want. Millions of people around the world have already used Messenger Day to show what they’re doing, how they’re feeling and to invite friends to join them for activities — or just to chat”.

The launch of Messenger Day is the latest attempt by Facebook’s to mimic Snapchat and its Snapchat Stories feature. In February, WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging service, introduced Status, which lets people share images, GIFs and videos as a status update. Status, like Snapchat’s Stories feature, disappears after 24 hours.

In August, Facebook-owned Instagram added Stories to its app, which has 600 million users. Evidently, Facebook is testing Stories in its main app as well.

Facebook details how Messenger Day feature works below:

1. First make sure you’ve updated your Messenger app so you have the latest version.

2. Open Messenger, and tap on the camera highlighted with a sun to celebrate this launch. Doing so drops you right into the full-screen camera. Or, tap the “Add to your day” button at the top of your inbox to get started.

3. Snap a quick selfie or take a photo or video of what’s around you.

4. To add art and effects, tap the smiley face icon in the top right and then tap to add to your photo or video. You can also add text over your images by tapping the “Aa” icon, and you can overlay a drawing by tapping the squiggly line in the top right corner.

5. Once you have your photo or video the way you want it, tap the arrow in the bottom right corner. You can then add directly to your day, save it to your phone’s camera roll, and/or you can choose to send it to a specific person or group of people. The photo or video that you add to your day will be viewable for 24 hours.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd