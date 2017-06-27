Facebook Messenger video chats get animated reactions, filters, and masks

Facebook has rolled out animated reactions, filters, mask, and effects for video chats in Messenger. Facebook has rolled out animated reactions, filters, mask, and effects for video chats in Messenger.

Facebook has rolled out animated reactions, filters, mask, and effects for video chats in Messenger. The social media giant has also introduced the ability to take screenshots during one-on-one as well as group video chats. “You can now share your emotions with a reaction, add a filter to feel like your best self, make someone laugh with a bear mask, and even take pictures of your time together,” Nora Micheva, Product Manager, Messenger said in a blog post.

Now users will be able to send across one of the five Messenger emoji icons to their friends during a video call. The highlight here is the reactions will animate onto the screen before disappearing. Facebook Messenger has unveiled different versions of these animations which will work differently depending on whether users’ is on or off the screen.

Next up, users will now see new video filters in Messenger. Essentially, one will be able to choose from filters, ranging from subtle lighting tweaks to bold color changes. There’s also a live preview feature that lets users test the filter on themselves before using it with friends.

After making a debut on Facebook’s core app, and Messenger Day, masks and animated effects have now made their way into Messenger video chats. Facebook has introduced new masks as well, and just some react to user’s facial movements. Animated effects include falling hearts and twinkling stars. Reactions, masks, and effects will stay on screen the entire time video call is on, or can be removed as well.

Finally, Messenger will allow users to take screenshots during video chats and share them with friends later. To take a screenshot during video call, tap on the camera icon, and the screenshot will be saved in device’s camera roll.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd