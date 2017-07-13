Facebook Messenger Lite comes to India, will help those on poor networks

Facebook Messenger Lite app is just 10MB Facebook Messenger Lite app is just 10MB

Facebook Messenger has rolled out a “lite” version of its popular Messenger app in India to ensure that those who want to connect using the app are able to do so even in low bandwidth situations. Messenger Lite — a lightweight, fast and simple version of the app — is aimed at markets were mobile internet connections are slow. It is also ideal for those who use basic Android smartphones, as it will use up fewer resources.

A Facebook note said Messenger Lite offers almost all the basic functions as the full Messenger from texts, photos and links to emojis and stickers. Still the Messenger Lite app is just under 10MB, making it fast to install and quick to start up.

Since voice calling over data is becoming popular in developing markets, Facebook has retained this feature with an “active now” indicator. Users will also be able to use the app to manage groups. Messenger Lite is already available in Vietnam, Nigeria, Peru, Turkey, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands. However, India will be the largest market to get the new app.

Facebook had rolled out a lite version of the social network app too a couple of years ago. The app is popular among those who use budget Android phones, which still make up the volumes in a market like India. This February, Facebook had announced how the Facebook Lite had crossed 200 million users. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had written a post sharing how he loved the news.

