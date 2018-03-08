Facebook Messenger Lite on Android gets a video calling feature: Here’s how it works

Facebook brings video chats to the Messenger Lite app on Android. Here’s how to video chat with friends. Facebook brings video chats to the Messenger Lite app on Android. Here’s how to video chat with friends.

Facebook has introduced a video chat feature for the Messenger Lite, a stripped down version of the Messenger chat app for Android. Video chat option has been available on Facebook’s Messenger app for quite some time, but the Lite version is getting the feature now. Facebook Messenger Lite works better on low-cost Android smartphones and in those areas where there are slower internet speeds, especially in countries like India. The app was introduced in 2015.

Facebook Messenger Lite: Here’s how to use video chat feature

The new feature is simple to use and there’s no learning curve to it. Just open the Facebook Messenger Lite app on your Android smartphone, open up a current chat between you and your friend and then tap the video chat option at top-right. Video calls will work in a similar fashion as they do on the traditional Messenger app. Also, you can switch from an audio call to video by tapping the icon on the bottom of the screen while you are on the line.

Facebook says video chat is popular for those use the Messenger app on the day to day basis. In 2017, there were 17 billion video chats in Messenger compared to the previous year. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg has repeatedly said that the company aim is to connect as many as people to the internet.

“Video chats are an expected and essential part of everyday communication in today’s messaging experience.”, Facebook notes. “Chatting face-to-face live is perfect for those moments when you want to see and hear the voices of people you care about most – whether you’re wishing someone a happy birthday, you have some great news to share, or you spontaneously want to catch up on the day”.

Facebook Messenger Lite for Android is available for free on Google Play store. Messenger Lite is under 10MB in size, making it fast to install and quick to start up

