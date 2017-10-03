Facebook Messenger Lite Android app now available in US, UK: Report

Facebook Messenger Lite made its way into India in July. The app is ideal for those who use basic Android smartphones, as messenger Lite app will use up fewer resources. Facebook Messenger Lite made its way into India in July. The app is ideal for those who use basic Android smartphones, as messenger Lite app will use up fewer resources.

Facebook Messenger Lite Android app is now available in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. Messenger Lite app has been built for slower networks, and was previously restricted to mostly developing countries. “We’re excited to bring Messenger Lite to Android users in four new markets, including Canada, Ireland, the UK and the US,” a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Facebook Messenger Lite is a standalone, slimmed down version of the original Messenger app that offers core features of Messenger for places with slower than average Internet speeds. Currently, Messenger Lite is available in over 100 countries. Facebook doesn’t have Messenger Lite for iOS platform.

Facebook Messenger Lite, which was announced in October 2016, is less than 10MB. People can experience core functions of Messenger app like messaging, sending and receiving photos and links, as well as receiving stickers. However, the Lite version of the app ditches features like Messenger Day and selfie lenses.

“More than 1 billion people around the world use Messenger every month from a range of mobile devices on networks of various speeds and reliability. With Messenger Lite, more people can stay in contact, regardless of network conditions or storage limitations on their Android devices,” Tom Mulcahy, Engineering Manager for Messenger Lite said in a blog post.

Facebook Messenger Lite made its way into India in July. The app is ideal for those who use basic Android smartphones, as messenger Lite app will use up fewer resources. People can also use the app to manage groups.

