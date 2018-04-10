Facebook CEO Congressional testimony LIVE UPDATES: Mark Zukerberg to appear before Congress shortly

Facebook CEO Congressional testimony LIVE UPDATES: The controversy has rocked the American social network company. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) Facebook CEO Congressional testimony LIVE UPDATES: The controversy has rocked the American social network company. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going to testify before a United States Congressional Committee to answer questions pertaining to the social network’s data privacy practices, following the revelations that the company had released data of nearly 87 million users to a third party, Cambridge Analytica. The data was allegedly used to influence voters in a bid to sway the US Presidential elections.

Zuckerberg will testify in the Senate on Tuesday and in the House on Wednesday. The Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, as well as the Committee on Energy and Commerce, are holding two separate hearings on Facebook’s data privacy scandal.