Facebook Lite app to launch in developed countries, including US

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it will roll out the stripped down version of its social media platform, Facebook Lite, to more countries including developed ones, to attract users struggling with slower mobile data connections.

Facebook Lite, presently available in over 100 countries, was launched in 2015 targeting developing markets and designed to work in areas with slower or limited internet connections.

The new rollout will now be available to users in more countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, and New Zealand. “We’ve seen that even in some developed markets people can have lower connectivity, so we want to make sure everyone has the option to use this app if they want,” the company said.

The app, a stripped-down version of the popular social network platform Facebook, was established to assist users having 2G mobile connections, and those residing in poor connectivity zones. With a file size of 1MB, Facebook Lite provides support to 50 languages, and provides all its features with easy access.

Last February, the app recorded 200 million monthly active users, after having crossed 100 million monthly active users in March 2016. Facebook COO Sherly Sandberg had written in a 2017 blogpost that the Lite app helped businesses stay in touch with their customers. The service is now available globally for download.

