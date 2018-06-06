Facebook Lip Sync Live unveiled to take on Musical.ly: Here’s what it does

Facebook’s Lip Sync Live will let users lip sync to hits like “Welcome to The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses, “Havana” by Camila Cabello, and more. Facebook’s Lip Sync Live will let users lip sync to hits like “Welcome to The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses, “Havana” by Camila Cabello, and more.

Facebook has announced a new feature for Live video called Lip Sync Live. A competitor to popular karaoke-inspired app Musical.ly, Lip Sync Live will let users lip sync to hits like “Welcome to The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses, “Havana” by Camila Cabello, and more. The social media platform will offer songs from a variety of genres in real-time. The list also includes, “Happier” by Ed Sheeran, “God’s Plan” by Drake, etc.

“To try it out, choose the Lip Sync Live option when starting your Live video. After selecting a song from the song list, you can also add a description and customize your video with masks or a background. When broadcasting with Lip Sync Live, friends will see the artist and song highlighted on the video and can tap to follow the artist on Facebook,” reads a Facebook blog post.

According to a report in AFP, Facebook will let users post a description of their Lip Sync Live video as well. The live feed will reportedly display the name of the song and the artist, which viewers can click on to follow. The report adds that Facebook could allow users to include licensed music for video posts, a feature that will be available in select markets initially.

Facebook is also exploring a new option that will let users include music in their wedding, holiday, etc videos on the platform. The social media giant is already testing the feature in several markets across the world and it will available broadly soon. In the coming months, the company will also start testing options for adding music to Stories.

