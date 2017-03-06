Facebook is testing a new ‘dislike’ Reaction button for Messenger: Report

Facebook is testing new Reaction buttons for Messenger, which includes a thumbs-down (or dislike) button as well. Facebook is testing new Reaction buttons for Messenger, which includes a thumbs-down (or dislike) button as well.

Facebook users have wanted a ‘dislike’ button for a long time, and it looks like the social media giant has heard its fans. According to a report in TechCrunch, Facebook is testing new Reaction buttons for Messenger, which includes a thumbs-down button as well. The thumbs down reaction button, dubbed as dislike button by users, is essentially a ‘No’ button, the company told the site.

List of Facebook’s new Reaction buttons appear when users hover over a message in Messenger. There’s a whole new bunch of reactions such as heart eyed face, thumbs-down, wow, sad, angry and lol. While a lot of these Reaction buttons are same as the ones Facebook launched for posts about a year ago, the company has made few additions as well. Facebook has added a reaction counter that lets people view full list of reactions put out by users in a group on Messenger.

Facebook’s new Reaction buttons isn’t available to all Messenger users as of now but will eventually be rolled for everyone if the company finds this test to be a success. “We’re always testing ways to make Messenger more fun and engaging. This is a small test where we enable people to share an emoji that best represents their feelings on a message,” Facebook told the site.

Facebook’s Reaction button for posts were announced in 2016 as an alternative to the ‘Like’ button. These include: Like, Love, Haha, Wow, Sad or Angry. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier expressly said no to a dislike button, since he thinks it does not go with the idea of how Facebook was imagined. He had said that they did not wish to turn the community on Facebook into one, where people could like or dislike or particular announcement.

Facebook wants to present its new thumbs-down button to users as a ‘No’ button but chances are people will relate to the same as ‘dislike’ button. We’ll have to wait and watch if the new Reaction buttons really make conversations more convenient in Messenger but people have at least got their long-awaited ‘dislike’ button for now.

