Facebook introduces its first video app for Gear VR

Facebook claims 25 million 360 photos and more than 1 million 360 videos have been posted on Facebook to date. Facebook claims 25 million 360 photos and more than 1 million 360 videos have been posted on Facebook to date.

Facebook has launched its first dedicated app for for Samsung Gear VR. The Facebook 360 app will let users explore Facebook 360 videos on Oculus app. “To download the Facebook 360 app for Gear VR, open the Oculus app on your Gear VR-compatible Samsung device and search for Facebook 360, or visit the Oculus site to get started,” said Brent Ayrey, Product Director, and Christopher Wong, Software Engineer in a blogpost.

Facebook claims 25 million 360 photos and more than 1 million 360 videos have been posted on Facebook to date. The new app will serve as a hub for 360 photos and videos that users have saved.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Facebook 360 app will have four feeds – explore, following, saved and timeline. The explore tab will help people discover interesting and popular 360 content on Facebook from media companies, organisations and individual creators. The following tabs, on the other hand, will let users experience 360 content that their friends post on Facebook as well as 360 content from Pages and people they follow.

Facebook 360 app’s saved tab lets users find all the 360 content they’ve saved from News Feed. Saved content can be watched at any given time on Facebook 360. Timeline tab lets allows users to ‘relive memories’ through their own 360 photo and video uploads. In the Facebook 360 app, users can react to 360 photos and videos and share them on Facebook as well. Facebook is looking to add more social features to its app soon.

For Facebook, virtual reality (VR) is the next big thing. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in January, announced Xiaomi’s Hugo Barra will be heading company’s VR team. “I’m excited that Hugo Barra is joining Facebook to lead all of our virtual reality efforts, including our Oculus team. Hugo’s in China right now, so here we are together in VR. It seems fitting,” wrote Zuckerberg.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd