Facebook, Google political ads could face new federal rules before mid-term elections

Political ad buyers on Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and other online platforms could face stricter disclosure requirements after the Federal Election Commission voted unanimously to move ahead on new rules for the internet.

The FEC on Wednesday presented for public comment new regulations for online advertising disclosures for the first time since 2006. The new rules require disclaimers identifying the sponsors of online, mobile and other forms of digital advertising, offering alternative rules. The comment period will last 60 days, and a public hearing on the proposals is scheduled for June. The FEC’s move comes amid growing concerns that Russia, which used social media platforms to influence the 2016 elections, will attempt to do the same in 2018. A February memorandum from Vice Chair Ellen Weintraub accompanying a preliminary draft of the proposed regulations cited Russia as a reason for ‘swift action’. The effort is one of the few federal attempts to revise rules in the wake of election meddling by Russia and ahead of the midterm elections.

After the vote, FEC Chairwoman Caroline Hunter told reporters that the new rules wouldn’t have exposed many of the ads paid for by Russia in the 2016 elections. “I don’t want to over-promise. This is a narrow rule making. It’s not going to stop a lot of the things that we saw.” Weintraub agreed that the rules, if they’d been adopted earlier, wouldn’t have stopped Russian election meddling. “This is not going to solve that dire problem. It’s going to be a baby step that will make it a little bit better.”

The rules apply to ads bought to promote the election or defeat of a federal candidate as well as online solicitations to raise money for a political committee or candidate. Other online spending by political committees, like a party celebrating an electoral victory, would also have to include disclaimers that identify who paid for the ad, similar to those used for television and radio ads. A federal candidate, for example, has to state his or her name and approval of the radio or television ad’s message.

The FEC offered alternative approaches for the disclaimers in different digital formats. Hunter favored offering access to them by clicking on a link, hovering over a text box or other technology. Weintraub’s approach requires more complete disclaimers in the body of the ads. The new rules on disclaimers would also apply to ads appearing on any ‘internet-enabled device or application’ to encompass the growing use of mobile apps, smartphones and tablets.

Bipartisan bills have been introduced in both the House and Senate that would require companies like Facebook and Google to disclose information about sponsors of political ads on their sites, including how much they’re spending and what audiences the ads are focusing on. Those disclosures would be made to the FEC and are similar to Federal Communications Commission requirements for political ads sold by television and radio stations and cable networks.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and the sponsor of one of the measures, said in a statement that the FEC changes rules approved Wednesday did not go far enough. “These proposals would only provide a narrow solution while leaving many political ads unregulated,” she said.

Many of the ads purchased by Russia that mentioned candidates did not include express advocacy – admonitions to ‘vote for’ or ‘vote against’ a candidate – that requires the disclaimers. The FEC has limited power to regulate issue ads. They must appear 30 days before a primary or 60 days before a general election, and they must air on broadcast, cable or satellite television or radio. Digital issue ads are exempt from regulation. Klobuchar called for Congress to address the issue.

The FEC rules, if adopted, would apply to campaigns, political parties and other organizations that try to influence federal elections, but technology companies could also be affected. They might have to adapt their platforms to accommodate the kind of disclaimers the FEC will call for, particularly on mobile devices, which have less space. “The law didn’t give us a lot of guidance on how to do these disclaimers online,” Weintraub, said earlier in the day at a Bloomberg Next Tech event. The proposed rules will address ways to provide disclosure in different digital media. “My own bias is that I’d like to get as much information on the face of the ad because people don’t always click through,” she said.

In September, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced an effort to bring more transparency to the political ads on the site. Rob Goldman, vice president of advertising, said later in a blog post that Facebook would create a searchable archive for federal election ads that would allow users to see who was spending, how much they spent, to whom the ad was directed, and the number of times it appeared on users’ screens. Advancing the rules will require a unanimous vote from the commissioners. The six-member commission, which currently has two vacancies, can include no more than three members from one party, and has often deadlocked in the past, including over online disclosure rules.

“As a strong supporter of transparency in political advertising, we appreciate any additional guidance the FEC is able to provide,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said. Google had no comment on the proposal. In 2011, Facebook asked the FEC for an exemption from disclaimer rules because its ads used a ‘sponsored’ tag that identified posts as advertisements, but not who was paying for them. The panel deadlocked on granting the exemption, and Facebook kept using the sponsored ad tag rather than requiring political advertisers to include disclaimer language.

That unresolved 2011 request by Facebook became the basis for the FEC’s current action. In October, the FEC reopened the matter in order to solicit comments on ways to require more disclosure for online ads. The last time the FEC issued a ruling on internet advertising was in 2006, the year after YouTube was founded and at a time when Facebook had just 12 million users. That ruling required a disclaimer for all ‘paid internet advertising placed on another person’s website’, such as banner ads. The requirement did not regulate other forms of internet communications, including blog posts.

