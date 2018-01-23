Facebook goes down for some users in India, appears to be back again

Facebook down: According to reports, Facebook was down for users in India. Facebook down: According to reports, Facebook was down for users in India.

Facebook was down for some time, according to user reports in India. The website downrightnow, which tracks major web services, showed that Facebook was facing a possible service disruption. According to user complaints on Twitter, Facebook was down both on mobile app and desktop in India, though it does not appear to have affected everyone. Given that Facebook has 1.8 billion users, this could be a possible service disruption, though the company has not yet commented on the same.

It also appears that the outage was limited to India. As is always the case when a major services goes down, users took to Twitter to express their concern over the issue. It also appears from comments on Twitter that Facebook-owned Instagram was down at the same time.

Reports of Facebook being down started from Twitter users, who posted about the same around 8:30 pm IST. Within 15 minutes of initial accounts of the outage, the #Facebookdown hashtag began trending on the Twitter. Currently it shows around 1200 plus tweets using this hashtag.

Facebook has not yet commented on the issue and whether this is a global outage or just limited to India. Previously Facebook-owned WhatsApp has faced outages in India, which had again caused much trouble for users. WhatsApp has over 200 million users in India. When it comes to Facebook, India is the second biggest market for the social media network, which has around 201 million active users here, based on the last official numbers shared by the company.

