Facebook F8 Developer Conference: New dating feature, group video calls on WhatsApp and more

Facebook F8 Developer conference 2018: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the F8 conference in San Jose, California. (Source: Reuters) Facebook F8 Developer conference 2018: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the F8 conference in San Jose, California. (Source: Reuters)

Facebook at its annual F8 developer made some major announcements for its key products, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The list includes a new dating feature, which will be built within the main Facebook app itself. In addition to this WhatsApp will get a group video calling feature as well, while Instagram will get a new video chat feature similar to the other messaging app. Here’s a look at the key announcements from Facebook’s F8 conference.

Facebook is building a new dating app, well sort of

Facebook wants to be the next Tinder, or rather beat Tinder at what it does best: dating and helping people find new relationships. No, Facebook is not launching a new dating app on its own, but this dating feature will be embedded within the regular Facebook itself. Facebook will begin testing the feature later this year.

Read more: Facebook wants to offer ‘clear history’ feature for users, but is still a ‘few months’ away

So how will dating work on Facebook? Well users will able to build a separate dating profile, which will be different from their regular Facebook profile. Facebook will then recommend potential matches based on dating preferences, mutual friends, shared interests, etc. Users who opt for the dating feature will able to find others via similar interests through Groups or Events. Facebook also says that your friends will not be able to see what you choose to do with the dating feature.

Facebook will get a new dating feature as well, though it will roll out in some months. Facebook will get a new dating feature as well, though it will roll out in some months.

Instagram is getting video chat, AR camera

Facebook had announced the AR camera platform at the 2017 F8 conference and this year it will be added to Instagram. “Using AR Studio, creators will be able to design unique, interactive camera experiences, including face filters and world effects, for their followers on Instagram,” explains the company.

Read more: WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum leaves Facebook: Here’s what Mark Zuckerberg said

Instagram will also get a new video chat feature to let users connect in real-time video. Video chat will be available in Instagram Direct messaging. This feature is currently in testing and will roll out soon globally, says the company. Finally, Instagram’s ‘Explore’ feed will be revamped. It will organise suggested content into relevant topic channels and make it easier for users browse across areas of interests. Again this feature is also in testing with global roll out to take place soon.

Instagram’s new upcoming features, including new Explore feed and a Video chat feature. Instagram’s new upcoming features, including new Explore feed and a Video chat feature.

WhatsApp will get group video calls, Stickers

WhatsApp will get group video calls, confirmed Facebook at the F8 conference. This has been one of the most anticipated feature from WhatsApp and it will be rolled out in the coming months, explained the company. Stickers are also coming to WhatsApp soon, confirmed the company. These stickers have already been spotted in an Android beta version of the app.

WhatsApp’s new group video calling feature and what it will look like. (Image source: Facebook) WhatsApp’s new group video calling feature and what it will look like. (Image source: Facebook)

Facebook Messenger to get AR, M translations

Facebook Messenger will also get augmented reality support and brands will be able to integrate the AR camera effects into their Messenger experience. This feature is launching in closed beta, and will help developers build new experiences to let people virtually customise or try on merchandise, walk through new products, says Facebook,

Facebook Messenger will also add M suggestions for translations to help buyers and sellers in the Marketplace communicate across the languages. Marketplace is a part of Facebook to buy and sell things locally. “When people who connect through Marketplace receive a message in a language that is different from their default language in Messenger, M will ask if they want to translate the message,” explains Facebook. It will support English to Spanish and vice-versa translations at launch. This feature is launching in the US.

Facebook will soon let users clear their data history on the network. (Source: Reuters) Facebook will soon let users clear their data history on the network. (Source: Reuters)

Facebook Oculus Go is now on sale

Facebook’s Oculus Go VR headset, which is a standalone one will go on sale from today. The price is $199 and it comes with support for 1,000 apps, games and experiences available at launch.

Other changes to Facebook

Facebook will soon let users Clear History, though this feature is still some months away from launch. It will let users delete account information shared with websites and apps that send Facebook information when one uses them. Users will also have the option of turning off Facebook’s ability to store such information in the future.

Facebook is also making it easier to Share Stories to Instagram and Facebook app. Users will be able to tape the share button in an app and share what they are listening or recording directly on the camera. “From there you can edit and share to your story or feed. You don’t have to connect your Facebook or Instagram account to other apps in order to share to Stories,” says Facebook. For example this will work with an app like Spotify. Facebook will also introduce new Group Tab to help users navigate existing groups more easily on the network.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd