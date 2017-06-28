Facebook crosses 2 billion monthly users and it has a video for you

Facebook has crossed two billion monthly active users globally, and the company is celebrating the feat by sharing personalised videos with its users. Facebook has crossed two billion monthly active users globally, and the company is celebrating the feat by sharing personalised videos with its users.

Facebook has crossed two billion monthly active users globally, and the company is celebrating the feat by sharing personalised videos with its users. Each user gets a video of its own, and they can share it on their timeline as well. “Thank you for being here! Facebook is now a community of 2 billion people, and we’re so glad you’re a part of it. We made you this video to share the good that happens when we all come together,” reads the video caption.

Facebook’s video can be edited to choose the kind of photos, and friends that users want in it. As users scroll down the video page, they’ll see the number of times they’ve used the heart reaction, and number of friends they made last month. According to Facebook, more that 750 million new Facebook friendships are formed each day. As for heart reaction button, more than 150 million people on Facebook use the reaction each day on the platform.

Facebook has reached the two billion mark in less than five years, after it crossed one billion users in 2012. “As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people! We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together. It’s an honor to be on this journey with you,” Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post. He also shared world map with highlighted two billion Facebook users.

Facebook’s user base is bigger than the population of any single country, and of six of the seven continents. Facebook has seen an increase of 17 per cent from a year earlier, given the service had 1.94 billion people using it monthly as of March 31. It reached 1 billion in October 2012.

