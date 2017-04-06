Facebook cracks down on revenge porn, rolls out new AI-based tools

Facebook will use photo-matching and AI technologies to stop people from sharing photos or videos that have already been reported in the past. Facebook will use photo-matching and AI technologies to stop people from sharing photos or videos that have already been reported in the past.

Facebook has rolled out new tools to crack down on revenge porn being posted on its platform as well as Messenger and Instagram. Now, the social media giant will use photo-matching and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to stop people from sharing photos or videos that have already been reported in the past.

“Revenge porn is any intimate photo shared without permission. It’s wrong, it’s hurtful, and if you report it to us, we will now use AI and image recognition to prevent it from being shared across all of our platforms,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

In case Facebook users feel an intimate image has been shared without permission, they can report it via ‘Report’ link that appears in a drop-down when users click on downward arrow or “…” next to a post. The post is removed only if it violates Facebook’s Community Standards. Facebook disables accounts of users who share intimate images without permission.

After an image has been reported, the company uses photo-matching and AI technologies to stop users from sharing it on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. It alerts users who try to share reported image saying “it violates our policies and that we have stopped their attempt to share it”.

Further, Facebook has partnered with safety organizations such as Cyber Civil Rights Initiative and more to give users a platform to report such content. Facebook used inputs from National Network to End Domestic Violence, Center for Social Research, the Revenge Porn Helpline (UK) and the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative to develop its new tools.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd