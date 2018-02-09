Facebook confirms it is testing a downvote button, but only for comments

Facebook is testing a downvote button, but only for comments made on public post, the company confirmed in a statement. (Source: AP) Facebook is testing a downvote button, but only for comments made on public post, the company confirmed in a statement. (Source: AP)

Facebook has confirmed it is testing a downvote button similar to how one sees in Reddit, but this is only limited to comments on a post. Screenshots of the downvote option appearing on Facebook comments were share on Twitter. The Verge reported that the social network had confirmed to them that it was considering the downvote option but this would be limited to public votes and as an option for “flagging questionable comments.”

A Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying this feature was only being tested on a small set of people in the US and was to help people give a feedback about comments on public page posts. “We are not testing a dislike button,” the spokesperson told The Verge. The new test comes after it was reported that Facebook is also testing a Dislike reaction button for Messenger.

Previously, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the social network would never get a dislike or a downvote button. However, Zuckerberg had acknowledged back in 2015 that a ‘like’ was not the appropriate reaction for all posts, especially those about a personal loss or a tragedy. Facebook had then rolled out reactions for users in August 2015, which allowed them to express more than just like on a post. Users can now react with laughter, sadness, heart, anger to a post. However, there’s option for dislike as such.

“We didn’t want to just build a dislike button, we don’t want to turn Facebook into a forum where people are voting up and down on people’s posts, that’s not the kind of community we want to create,” is what Zuckerberg has said in the past, when he talked about how the company was working on more reactions, and going beyond the like button.

Check out the tweet showing the downvote button on Facebook

Facebook is testing downvoting comments pic.twitter.com/SBOSQITotO — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 8, 2018

But it looks like Facebook is going to explore downvote, at least on some public posts in the US. Previously TechCrunch had reported that Facebook was testing a new Reaction buttons for Messenger, which includes a thumbs-down button. The thumbs down reaction button, dubbed as dislike button by users, would be the ‘No’ button, according to the company. It has yet to roll out to all users.

Facebook still has some reluctance over the dislike button and as Zuckerberg has said in the past, they do not want the platform to be one about upvotes and downvotes. But now that a downvote button is in the works for public comments, Facebook might just be warming up to the idea.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd