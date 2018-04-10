Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress LIVE UPDATES: What to expect

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (AP/File) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (AP/File)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be giving his first testimony to the US Congress today in light of the data privacy scandal, which has come into focus after the Cambridge Analytica data leaks were revealed. He will also be testifying before another US Senate Committee, tomorrow, which is April 11. Mark Zuckerberg will also testify in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation today. The Committee hearing will start at 2.15 pm ET, which is around 11.45 pm IST.

The Committee on Energy and Commerce will have its hearing on April 11 and it will start at 10 am, which is 7.30 pm IST. ABC News has a live feed on their YouTube channel for the testimony, which will take place today. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to face some tough questions regarding user privacy, how Facebook handles user data and possibly whether the company failed to protect customers in light of the recent scandal.