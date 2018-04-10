Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress LIVE UPDATES: What to expect

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be giving his first testimony to the US Congress today in light of the data privacy scandal, which has come into focus after the Cambridge Analytica data leaks were revealed. He will also be testifying before another US Senate Committee, tomorrow, which is April 11. Mark Zuckerberg will also testify in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation today. The Committee hearing will start at 2.15 pm ET, which is around 11.45 pm IST.
The Committee on Energy and Commerce will have its hearing on April 11 and it will start at 10 am, which is 7.30 pm IST. ABC News has a live feed on their YouTube channel for the testimony, which will take place today. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to face some tough questions regarding user privacy, how Facebook handles user data and possibly whether the company failed to protect customers in light of the recent scandal.
Highlights
Zukerberg to testify in US Senate
The big question that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will face is whether enough was done to fix the problems at the company and the data leaks. In a copy of the prepared testimony, the Facebook co-founder has admitted that all the problems were his mistakes. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry,” Zuckerberg has said according to a copy of the prepared testimony. It adds, “I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”
It is important to keep in mind the background of these testimonies. Facebook has itself admitted that data of 87 million users was scrapped by Cambridge Analytica illegally. Facebook has also admitted that data of two billion users was possibly accessed by malicious actors thanks to its search and account recovery feature. With Cambridge Analytica, the problem is that this data, which was illegally accessed, was used to target voters in the US during the Presidential elections, and voters in Britain during the Brexit vote. The firm claims to have won Donald Trump the US presidency thanks to its data-driven approach. Reports have also claimed Cambridge Analytica used this Facebook data to profile voters, target them and even spread fake news on the platform.
