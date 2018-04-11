Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress day 2 LIVE UPDATES: What to expect today

Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress day 2 LIVE Updates: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing on Tuesday. (Reuters) Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress day 2 LIVE Updates: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will continue his testimony to the US Congress on the second day of the hearing over the Cambridge Analytica data leaks scandal. The hearing comes in the wake of allegations that British firm Cambridge Analytica accessed Facebook data of nearly 87 million users to help influence the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential Elections as well as the Pro-Brexit campaign in the UK.

On day 1, the Facebook CEO took responsibility for the leaks and answered questions ranging from whether the platform will have a paid version for users who do not want their personal information to be shared improperly to measures the company is taking to ensure fake news does not spread on its platform during elections in several countries, including India in 2018.

During his testimony before a joint hearing of the US Senate’s Commerce and Judiciary committee, Zuckerberg admitted the company did not do enough to prevent its user data being accessed. Zuckerberg will be testifying before the Committee of Energy and Commerce today and the hearing will at start at 10 AM ET, which is around 7.30 PM in India.

Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress day 2 LIVE UPDATES