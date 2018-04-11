Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress day 2 LIVE UPDATES: What to expect today

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will continue his testimony to the US Congress on the second day of the hearing over the Cambridge Analytica data leaks scandal. The hearing comes in the wake of allegations that British firm Cambridge Analytica accessed Facebook data of nearly 87 million users to help influence the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential Elections as well as the Pro-Brexit campaign in the UK.
On day 1, the Facebook CEO took responsibility for the leaks and answered questions ranging from whether the platform will have a paid version for users who do not want their personal information to be shared improperly to measures the company is taking to ensure fake news does not spread on its platform during elections in several countries, including India in 2018.
During his testimony before a joint hearing of the US Senate’s Commerce and Judiciary committee, Zuckerberg admitted the company did not do enough to prevent its user data being accessed. Zuckerberg will be testifying before the Committee of Energy and Commerce today and the hearing will at start at 10 AM ET, which is around 7.30 PM in India.
Mark Zuckerberg testimony to US Congress day 2 LIVE UPDATES
Highlights
Zuckerberg testimony: The notes from his hearing revealed
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg when he was questioned about his own privacy
During the day 1 testimony, Senator Durbin asked the Facebook CEO if he would be comfortable sharing the name of the hotel where he stayed last night. A slightly confused Zuckerberg replied, “um…uhh..no.” The Senator also asked if the Facebook CEO would share the names of all the people who he had messaged this week. “Senator, no. I would probably not choose to do that publicly, here,” said Zuckerberg. His response to his own privacy was interesting, especially since Facebook encourage people to share a lot more, including places where they check in. The Senator pointed out that this was the key points of debate in the hearing, which is around the rights of privacy, the limits of one's right to privacy and how much people are giving away in the name of, 'connecting people around the world.” During the hearing, one Senator also pointed out to Zuckerberg, 'Your user agreement sucks.'
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg when asked about an 'ad-free' paid model of the site
One of the questions which was raised during the Zuckerberg's day one hearing was around a paid version of the site, and whethe Facebook might one day be ad-free. He did not completely rule out a paid version of Facebook. The CEO said, " There will always be a version of Facebook that is free. It is our mission to try to help connect everyone around the world and to bring the world closer together. In order to do that, we believe that we need to offer a service that everyone can afford, and we're committed to doing that." When asked how does Facebook sustain its business, he replied, “Senator, we run ads....We can show the ads to the right people without that data ever changing hands and going to the advertiser.” Zuckerberg also claimed that Facebook’s advertising model is “often misunderstood.”
Mark Zuckerberg also said, “My top priority has always been our social mission of connecting people, building community and bringing the world closer together. Advertisers and developers will never take priority over that, as long as I am running Facebook.”
Senator Kennedy was one of those who had the harshest words for Facebook's user agreement during the day one hearing. 'The purpose of that user agreement is to cover Facebook's rear end. It's not to inform your users about their rights,' he told the Facebook CEO. He also said the Facebook user agreement sucks and was not something the average American could understand. Zuckerberg was also asked if Facebook could look up and share the data of one particular person. Zuckerberg said that they would absolutely not do something like this. But Kennedy pressed him on whether theoretically it was possible for Facebook to check someone's data and share it with somebody. The Facebook CEO said, 'I do not believe we have the right to do that,' but admitted that technically, someone could do that. However he added this would be massive breach and the company would never ever do that for the same reason.
Mark Zuckerberg did face a question around the issue of whether social networks should be regulated. He was asked whether the European style regulations should be applied in the US as well. It should be noted that unlike the US, European Union has very strict data laws with a focus on user privacy. In fact, Facebook will also face some questions in the EU as well. Regarding European regulations, the Facebook CEO said, "Regardless of whether we implement the exact same regulation, I would guess that it would be somewhat different, because we have somewhat different sensibilities in the U.S. as to other countries." He did admit though that are some areas which needs regulations of other types.
After having testified before the US Senate Committe for Commerce and Judiciary, Zuckerberg is getting ready for testimony number. Zuckerberg in his first testimony admitted openly, that when it came to the data leaks, it was his mistake. "We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. And it was my mistake. And I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here," said the Facebook CEO in a frank admission in front of the committee.
He also highlighted that Facebook was not selling user data to advertise and called it a popular misconception. Zuckerberg had to take questions around Facebook's privacy policy, user agreement as well as the interference of Russia in US elections.