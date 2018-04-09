Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before US Congress on April 10, 11: Everything to know

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the US Congress to answer questions about Facebook and its data transparency. Here are the details on timings, livestream, etc. (Source: AP) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the US Congress to answer questions about Facebook and its data transparency. Here are the details on timings, livestream, etc. (Source: AP)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the US Congress to answer questions about the social network’s data privacy practices. Facebook has been facing serious criticism in the US and UK after it was revealed that the data of nearly 87 million users was compromised by a third-party firm called Cambridge Analytica.

The political firm is alleged to have used the data to manipulate election processes in the US, and claims to have helped the Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign win the election. It also claimed to have helped the Pro-Brexit side in Britain win its vote. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will now have to answer questions regarding the data leaks.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg US Congress testimony: Timings, Details

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be testifying in front of US Congress committees twice this week. The Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation as well as the Committee on Energy and Commerce are holding two separate hearings on Facebook’s data privacy scandal. The Facebook CEO will testify in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on April 10. The Committee on Energy and Commerce will have its hearing on April 11.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has titled the hearing as, “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data”. The other hearing for April 11 is titled as, “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg US Congress testimony: Livestream, timings

Timings for April 10 hearing are 2:15 PM on Tuesday, Eastern Standard Time (ET), which for India will be 11:45 PM Tuesday. The Judiciary Committee will likely have a video of the hearing on its official website once it begins. The April 11 hearing with the Committee on Energy and Commerce will take place at 10 AM (Easter Standard Time), which will be 7.30 pm for India. The committee hearing will have a webcast on the official website, which is http://energycommerce.house.gov/.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: What will he have to answer?

There are serious questions about the privacy of Facebook users, how data was handled and whether the company did enough to protect them. Facebook will likely have to explain why it did not alert users back in 2015, when the Cambridge Analytica leak was first reported. The issue is Facebook’s privacy practices, and Zuckerberg will have to convince committee members that the company has not compromised on this aspect.

What is clear is that US Senate views that the recent Facebook data leaks are a problem, and the question of regulation is being discussed. Republican Senator John Kennedy, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has said in an interview to CBS’ Face the Nation that the problem might be too big to solve for Facebook.

“I don’t want to regulate them half to death. But we have a problem. My biggest worry with all this is that the privacy issue and what I call, called the propagandist issue are both too big for Facebook to fix, and that’s the frightening part,” he was quoted as saying, according to a Reuters report.

Facebook has itself revealed that the data of all of its 2 billion was possibly scraped by malicious actors, which means nearly every user on the social network. What Zuckerberg answers in the committee will be crucial to the fate of the social network.

