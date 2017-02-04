Facebook celebrates its 13th birthday with ‘Friends Day’ videos: Here’s how to edit, share

“Today is a day to celebrate friends. It’s also Facebook’s birthday, but today isn’t about celebrating us,” said Mark Zuckerberg “Today is a day to celebrate friends. It’s also Facebook’s birthday, but today isn’t about celebrating us,” said Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is celebrating its 13th birthday today with ‘Friends Day’ videos (generated through algorithm) for its 1.86 billion users. The videos started appearing on users news feeds recently, with a dancing figure made up of tiny pictures of your friends. The video is a compilation of your Facebook friends and the memories you have shared with them.

If you log on Facebook today, you will find your Friends Day video on the top of your news feed. Users who cannot find their video can go to http://www.facebook.com/friendsday to edit and share your video. You can also click on ‘Watch Yours’ when you are watching another friend’s Friends Day video.

“Today is a day to celebrate friends. It’s also Facebook’s birthday, but today isn’t about celebrating us. It’s about friendship.Thank you for being part of our community of friends. Let’s turn today into a day to celebrate a friend. #friendsday,”Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post today.

Friend’s day video was introduced on the social media website last year, sharing the good times you have had with them. The friends and content the video shows is through its own logic, but users can also edit the video and choose which photos and friends are featuring in it – sparing you the nightmare of sharing memories you don’t want to.

Facebook’s celebration of Friend’s Day is extended to its Messenger app, which is now featuring highlighted friendship-themed GIFs.

