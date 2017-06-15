Facebook celebrates 30th anniversary of GIF, makes it available in comments

Yes, Facebook is finally rolling out the ability to add GIFs in comments. The feature is available for everyone on Facebook globally. Yes, Facebook is finally rolling out the ability to add GIFs in comments. The feature is available for everyone on Facebook globally.

Facebook is celebrating 30th anniversary of the GIF on its platform. The social media giant has also made several announcements around GIFs, which are now available to everyone on Facebook. Additionally, Facebook is rolling out new and exclusive GIFs featuring some of the internet’s most popular stars.

One of the biggest, and probably the most anticipated features is introduction of GIFs for comments. Yes, Facebook is finally rolling out the ability to add GIFs in comments. The feature is available for everyone on Facebook globally. Users can simply tap the GIF button when they want to comment on a post, and type the kind of GIF they are looking for. Up next, just choose the GIF and it will get posted instantly.

Further, Facebook is celebrating 30th anniversary of GIF by announcing what it calls, “a GIF party with some of your favorite stars”. GIPHY Studios has created 20 GIFs featuring some of the internet’s most popular faces like DNCE, Logan Paul, Amanda Cerny, DREEZY, Patrick Starr, Violet Benson, Wuz Good, Brandi Marie, and Landon Moss. Users can search for the new GIFs by typing #GIFparty when sharing a GIF on Facebook or Messenger. They are available on GIPHY.com/Facebook as well.

Finally, Facebook will start a poll in the US, in order to figure out how people like to pronounce the word GIF. Users can cast their vote on the poll or visit Facebook’s official Page on their phones to vote. “We’ll report back here on whether the “hard g” or “soft g” pronunciation reigns supreme,’ Facebook’s press statement reads.

