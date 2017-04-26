Facebook brings Reactions to Facebook Lite app, rolls out India-specific camera effects

At the “Facebook : A place to connect” event in New Delhi today, the social networking company showcased a number its products and apps and rolled out local camera effects designed for India. Facebook also announced that it will start rolling out the Reactions feature to Facebook Lite.

The event — centered on three themes: Me, My Community and My World – showcased a number of products including Facebook Live, Facebook Lite, Full Camera, 360 Photos, Oculus, Instagram and WhatsApp. The session also included display of Facebook’s suite of safety, and security tools including Safety Check, Community Help, Safety Center, Parents Portal, Bullying Prevention Hub and Suicide Prevention tools.

Also read: Sony Xperia XZs review: Premium yes, but old problems remain

The Reactions feature is finally rolling out to Facebook Lite, a stripped down version of its mobile app aimed directly at developing countries. Facebook Reactions, which include “Love”,“Haha”, “Wow”, “Sad” and “Angry “, were launched last year. According to Facebook, there have been 300 billion reactions on Facebook posts till date, and the most popular reaction is Love.

Facebook also announced that the Facebook Camera (which can be seen on both the main app and Messenger) is getting some local camera effects. The social networking giant said that it will be rolling out India-specific camera effects including Namaste, and geo-specific experiences in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and other cities across the country.

“India is a very important country to Facebook, and we’re proud to have more than 184 million monthly active people in India who use Facebook to connect with their friends and family, and to build supportive communities online and offline”, the company said in a statement.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd