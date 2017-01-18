Evernote 8.0 for iOS is now available for download from App Store

Evernote 8.0 for iOS enables faster ways to find notes, simplifies making new notes, as well as add color and style to notes. Evernote 8.0 for iOS enables faster ways to find notes, simplifies making new notes, as well as add color and style to notes.

Evernote has redesigned its iOS app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Evernote 8.0 is now available for download from the App Store. The upgrade enables faster ways to find notes, simplifies making new notes, as well as add colour and style to notes.

Evernote has made changes to its navigation structure to let users access their notes quicker. The home screen has been removed which gives users an easy access to recently updated notes. This allows a user to start working from where they left off. Evernote 8.0 makes it easier to find notes from notebooks. Users need to click on the notebook selector above any note list to open another notebook.

Evernote has added two new search features to to the update. Tapping the alarm clock present at the top of any note list shows a list of all the notes you’ve saved with reminders. Clicking on the tag button at the top of a note list will show notes associated with that particular tag.

New text notes can be taken by tapping the green ‘plus sign’ button. A user can long press the same button and slide your finger to record audio, capture images and set up notifications. Evernote 8.0 is adding the ability to use different colours and sizes to create headers, subheaders, call attention to key points etc. The app offers pre-defined text colours and font sizes as well.

Evernote 8.0 now makes a clearer division between personal and business notes, notebooks, shortcuts, and saved searches. It is now easier to switch between personal and business accounts. This can be done by long-pressing ‘Account’ on the tab bar.

