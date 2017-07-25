Elon Musk says Mark Zuckerberg’s AI understanding is limited: Here’s what started this

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Musk says Facebook co-founder’s understanding of AI is limited. Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Musk says Facebook co-founder’s understanding of AI is limited.

Looks like tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have bad blood going around one controversial topic. The reason: Artificial intelligence and what dangers it could pose to humanity, and the two billionaires don’t agree on this issue.

Trouble began Mark Zuckerberg was doing Facebook Live Q&As. One viewer asked the Facebook co-founder about his views on AI, its impact on the world. Oh, and the viewer also mentioned how he had watched an interview with Elon Musk, where the Tesla boss spoke about his fears of AI, and now wanted to know Zuckerberg’s views on the issue.

The Facebook CEO’s response was pretty strong, and he didn’t mince words. According to a report on The Verge, Zuckerberg is quoted to have said, “I have pretty strong opinions on this… I think you can build things and the world gets better, and with AI especially, I’m really optimistic.” He then went on to add that the people trying to create “doomsday scenarios” are naysayers and he doesn’t understand why they are doing this. “It’s really negative and in some ways I think it is pretty irresponsible,” said Zuckerberg.

So yes, Zuckerberg was calling out Musk for being “pretty irresponsible,” by constantly going on about the need to regulate AI, and how we all need to be prepared against a future where AI dominates. Musk then responded on Twitter to an article in the BizJournal, which was tweeted out to him. The headline of the article: “Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg blasts Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s warnings on AI.”

Musk’s response to this: “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited,” which is a serious burn. Someone also responded saying Musk needs to write a long, clear blogpost trying to convinced skeptics. The Tesla boss has responded saying there’s a movie coming on the subject soon. Check out the tweets below:

I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

Tim's piece on AI is excellent, but we actually face a double exponential rate of improvement. AI hardware & software are both exponential. http://t.co/hSfNU8zxDu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t officially responded to this yet. Also don’t expect Elon Musk to stop anytime soon when it comes to demanding regulation for artificial intelligence. At a recent US Governors meeting, Elon Musk pointed out that AI is a “fundamental existential risk for human civilization,” and that proactive regulation is needed to deal with this.

While killer robots are not quite here, the concern with how Artificial intelligence will impact humanity in the coming years is a serious one. The loss of middle-class jobs is one very real concern with the rise of AI. That’s a scenario which has started unfolding in some sectors.

