E-payment: To tap into India’s $200-billion market, WhatsApp bets on improvement

For Facebook Inc’s messaging service WhatsApp, which now has 200 million monthly active users in India along with a business-to-business service, the next step in the online evolution ladder was to tap the $200 billion e-payments market in the country. Last week, when WhatsApp launched its own payment service for a limited number of users, India’s digital payments sector went in a tizzy. The online messaging app, using unified payments interface (UPI), rolled out a peer-to-peer payments option on its platform that allows users to send money from their bank accounts to the bank accounts of their contacts.

Criticising WhatsApp’s new feature, founder of India’s largest e-wallet company Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “…launching beta, openly flaunting these UPI specifications and making that as primary work flow is classical play book in India. When companies do it as “trial” and later continue it in name of buying time or some other trick (getting it legitimised post-facto). We are against that….”

Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba-backed Paytm claims to have over 250 million registered users, compared with WhatsApp’s estimated 200 million monthly average users. Currently, the National Payments Corporation of India — the umbrella organisation for all retail payments in India — has allowed WhatsApp to launch the beta version of its payment service to only 1 per cent of its users while adhering to UPI’s procedural guidelines. UPI is an open-source platform developed by NPCI, which allows users to instantly transfer funds from one bank account to another with only a virtual payment address. While fund transfers made through UPI are free of costs, different services offering UPI as a peer-to-peer payment option have a daily limit beyond which money cannot be sent. For WhatsApp, the daily restriction per user is at Rs 5,000.

“The worry for Paytm is that first peer-to-peer payments might go away from them to WhatsApp, then smaller merchants might. The bigger worry for Paytm is not the preferential treatment WhatsApp might be getting, but that WhatsApp might gain users without spending a rupee on cashbacks, something that Paytm has done extensively,” said Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst at Forrester Research. “The only outcome of Paytm making noise about this is that WhatsApp will have to bring out the improvements to its systems earlier than expected,” he added.

Even as the new feature is pegged to be “as easy as sending a picture” in terms of user experience, experts also suggest that WhatsApp will have to bring out more security gateways before rolling the service out to all of its 200 million users. Currently, to send money using WhatsApp, the user needs to have activated UPI on his or her bank account. Using the same mobile number that is linked with the bank account, the user just needs to select the WhatsApp contact, put in the amount (not more than Rs 5,000), enter the four-digit UPI pin and the funds will be transferred. On most other apps though there is at least one more security gate in terms of a permanent or a one-time password. This is excluding the prepaid payment instruments or e-wallets that can be reloaded with money. However, these instruments operate in a closed-system where money transfer is possible only from one wallet to another of the same company.

“Since there is money involved, security will be a big concern. But this is only a beta version, and WhatsApp might make changes to the app that it rolls out to the remaining users,” Meena said.

Notably, in an industry, which has been in cohorts when it came to getting regulations passed, most other online wallet promoters have not been in sync with Sharma’s arguments. “All incumbents complaining about WhatsApp getting unfair advantage in its UPI implementation to further its business interests – ‘Those who live in glass houses…’. There is clear record of private companies who got access first and exclusively when UPI was launched…Those complaining about WhatsApp are the same folks who refuse to entertain neutral payment options…on their own e-commerce websites/apps and instead promote only captive wallets. A standard of interoperability should include wallet acceptance as well,” MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh said on Twitter.

Kunal Shah, founder of e-wallet Freecharge, which is now owned by Axis Bank, said: “All companies threatened by WhatsApp payments are going to tag it as anti-national and try to pull it down as it’s hard to win on merit against network effects of WhatsApp. This strategy worked for Patanjali and wonder if it will work for payment companies”.

According to a recent report by Credit Suisse, India’s digital payments industry that is currently worth around $200 billion is expected to expand five times to $1 trillion by 2023, particularly led by increasing popularity of UPI-enabled apps such as WhatsApp’s payment service and the recently launched Google Tez. “In just four months of launching its payments app, Google is already processing the same number of digital transactions as Axis Bank (fourth highest among banks) and has resulted in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions increasing about eight times,” Credit Suisse analysts Ashish Gupta, Kush Shah and Sunil Tirumalai said in the report. It also pegged that within the next five years, the value of digital payments is expected to grow to 25 per cent from the existing 10 per cent.

According to latest data provided by the Reserve Bank of India, the value of UPI transactions in the country has gradually increased to Rs 15,540 crore in January 2018 from Rs 90 crore in November 2016. In December 2016, it was Rs 700 crore, while in December 2017 the value of total UPI transactions was Rs 13,140 crore.

