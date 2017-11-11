Display names on Twitter can now be up to 50 characters long

Remember that display name is different from username which appears in user’s profile URL. Remember that display name is different from username which appears in user’s profile URL.

Twitter has expanded the character count for display names on its platform to up to 50 characters. “Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis,” read company’s tweet. Remember that display name is different from username which appears in user’s profile URL. Username can only be up to 15 characters long on Twitter.

The move follows expansion of character limit for tweets from 140 to 280 characters, thanks to cramming issues in pretty much all languages except Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Ahead of the roll out, the micro-blogging site conducted a trial with a few users. In September, Twitter launched a test that expanded the 140-character limit so that users could express themselves easily in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Twitter has suspended its account verification exercise after people criticised the company for verifying the account belonging to the organiser of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one dead in August. Twitter’s verification process essentially gives public figures on the platform a blue check mark next to their names.

Twitter accounts with verified status allows people to identify key individuals and organisations on Twitter as authentic and are denoted by a blue tick icon. This typically includes accounts maintained by public figures and organisations in music, TV, film, fashion, government, politics, religion, media, sports, business and other key interest areas.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd