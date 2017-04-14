Confused about Facebook’s new Camera and Stories? Here’s how it works

Facebook is now bringing in guest art from visual artists like Douglas Coupland and Hattie Stewart as well as animations and masks of upcoming movies. Facebook is now bringing in guest art from visual artists like Douglas Coupland and Hattie Stewart as well as animations and masks of upcoming movies.

Facebook recently launched two new features – Camera and stories. Stories is a borrowed concept from Instagram- one which starts over with each new day and in the process, pushes the user to upload new photos and videos regularly.

The Facebook Camera, which now appears as an icon on the top left side of the mobile app, opens your phone’s selfie camera but adds to it several customisation options, filters and effects like masks and frames as well as falling snow. You can then pack each selfie or video with style effects and add them to your story which will appear above your news feed.

You can also swipe right on your News Feed to open the in-app camera to start clicking and sharing your pictures. As an add-on, the in-app camera also lets users take pictures and videos using the rear camera and add filters and effects to suit their mood and style. The filler effects enable users to add popular animated characters, 3D colour effects and even dynamic objects like rain or falling snow which can greatly enhance the way you want to create a story with just a click. Depending on your artistic flair, your pictures may reflect brilliant art effects or a combination of masks, filters and animations to offer a truly unique representation.

Facebook is now bringing in guest art from visual artists like Douglas Coupland and Hattie Stewart as well as animations and masks of upcoming movies like Alien: Covenant, Despicable Me 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Power Rangers, Smurfs: The Lost Village and Wonder Woman to the Facebook Camera to encourage users to upload more photos and videos using such effects on a daily basis. While it may be tiring for most users to share their selfie clicks and videos every day, Facebook is also offering the option of uploading such images and videos to your timeline or your news feed, thus preserving them until you decide to get rid of them.

Facebook has also introduced another feature named Direct, which works the same way as Stories but differs in the way you share your photos or videos. Using Direct, you can share your stuff with your select friends or cousins, without having to broadcast them to your entire friends list. The selected users will be able to view your photos or videos once and will be able to comment on them, but once they are done, your photos or videos will disappear.

Facebook Stories, Direct and Camera are simple to use. However, they are short-lived and unless you post them on your timeline, they won’t really serve as treasured photo albums that you could look at a few years down the line. The concept works entirely independent of the news feed, so it will be interesting to see if it will be able to exceed the latter’s popularity or if it will fade away after a couple of months of pomp and show. Only time will tell.

