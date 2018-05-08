BSNL’s Rs 39 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS, and more

BSNL has announced a new recharge offer of Rs 39 that offers unlimited voice call benefits to its prepaid customers. BSNL has announced a new recharge offer of Rs 39 that offers unlimited voice call benefits to its prepaid customers.

BSNL has announced a new recharge offer of Rs 39 that offers unlimited voice call benefits to its prepaid customers. The plan will give users unlimited local and STD calls pan-India as well as roaming calls to all circles, excluding Delhi and Mumbai. Do note that this is an unlimited calling plan and data benefits are not bundled. The validity for BSNL’s Rs 39 offer is ten days.

BSNL customers will also get access to the company’s Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) for free as well as 100 SMSes per day with the Rs 39 offer. The plan does not come with Fair Usage Policy (FUP), which means there is no daily or weekly limit and users make make unlimited calls.

BSNL customers seeking data benefits in addition to unlimited voice calls, can recharge with the company’s STV-118 plan. Under BSNL’s Rs 118 offer, users get unlimited voice alongwith 1GB data. It also includes benefits such as unlimited voice (local/STD) calls in the home LSA (licensee service area), as well as unlimited national roaming, except in Delhi and Mumbai. In addition, users will get access to PRBT. The prepaid recharge offer is available on pan-India basis, with a 28-day validity.

“We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our customers. This special tariff voucher is combo STV and gives unlimited calling for BSNL network to those customers who are using limited data. Details in this regard may be seen at our website,” said RK Mittal, Director (CM), BSNL Board, in a press statement.

