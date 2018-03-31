BSNL unveils STV 118 with unlimited voice calling, 1GB data: Here are the details

BSNL has introduced its new STV-118 that gives customers unlimited voice with 1GB data. BSNL has introduced its new STV-118 that gives customers unlimited voice with 1GB data.

BSNL has introduced its new STV-118 that gives customers unlimited voice with 1GB data. The company’s Rs 118 recharge vouchers is for prepaid users and includes benefits such as unlimited voice (local/STD) in home LSA (licensee service area) as well as national roaming in except Delhi and Mumbai. Users also get access to Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and a total of 1GB data for 28 days. The prepaid recharge offer has been rolled out on PAN India basis.

“We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our customers. This special tariff voucher is combo STV and gives unlimited calling for BSNL network to those customers who are using limited data. Details in this regard may be seen at our website,” said R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board in a press statement.

Prior to this, BSNL unveiled a set of new prepaid and postpaid plans for both mobile and landline in Assam. Data mini packs for instant users, new unlimited voice STV (special tariff vouchers), enhanced free data limit/month, up to 60 per cent discount on postpaid rents are among some of the new plans. The company has also launched international Wi-Fi hot-spots for customers travelling abroad, through the ‘My BSNL’ app, at Rs 501 for 30 days.

State-run BSNL added 3.96 lakh new mobile subscribers at the end of January 2018, as per monthly TRAI report released last week. The company, however, lost 1.15 lakh landline customers. When it comes to broadband segment, BSNL (2.18 crore) is among the top five service providers in India that constituted 94.52 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of January 2018.

