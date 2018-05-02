BSNL Rs 99, Rs 319 prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling launched

BSNL has rolled out two new voice calling recharge packs of Rs 99 and Rs 399. BSNL has rolled out two new voice calling recharge packs of Rs 99 and Rs 399.

BSNL has rolled out two new voice calling recharge packs of Rs 99 and Rs 399. The plans are valid on the pan-India basis and offer users unlimited voice calling benefits. According to a report on Telecom Talk, BSNL’s Rs 99 pack has a validity of 26 days, while its Rs 319 will be valid for 90 days. BSNL’s Rs 99 recharge offers also gives users access to the company’s PRBT (Personalised Ring Back Tone) service as well. However, users will not get access to the PRBT service with the company’s Rs 319 plan.

Do note that BSNL’s new packs do not come with Fair Usage Policy (FUP) and users make unlimited calls during validity period on any network in the home circle as well as national roaming. However, the plans will not be available for Mumbai and Delhi circles. For those looking for data and other benefits in addition to unlimited voice calls can recharge with BSNL’s STV-118, which was rolled out in March.

BSNL’s Rs 118 prepaid recharge pack gives users unlimited voice with 1GB data. It also includes benefits such as unlimited voice (local/STD) in home LSA (licensee service area) as well as national roaming in except Delhi and Mumbai. Users also get access to Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and a total of 1GB data for 28 days. The prepaid recharge offer is available on PAN India basis.

““We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our customers. This special tariff voucher is combo STV and gives unlimited calling for BSNL network to those customers who are using limited data. Details in this regard may be seen at our website,” said R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board in a press statement.

