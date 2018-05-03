BSNL Rs 349 prepaid recharge offer launched with 54GB data, unlimited calls

BSNL has announced a new Rs 349 prepaid recharge offer with 1GB daily data and a validity of 54 days clubbed with unlimited calls. BSNL has announced a new Rs 349 prepaid recharge offer with 1GB daily data and a validity of 54 days clubbed with unlimited calls.

BSNL has announced a new Rs 349 prepaid recharge offer with 1GB daily data and a validity of 54 days clubbed with unlimited calls. The plan is listed under BSNL’s prepaid tariffs on the company’s website, though details about the same were reported first by Telecom Talk. BSNL’s new Rs 349 pack will come compete with prepaid recharge offers from Reliance Jio and other players like Airtel, Vodafone, which are offering increased validity and data for their customers. Still BSNL’s data connectivity is limited to 3G connections, and the telecom player does not yet offer 4G services.

According to the details, BSNL’s Rs 349 prepaid recharge offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are excluded from this plan. It will offer 1GB data per day, though if the user exhausts their daily data limit, the speed will be reduced to 40Kbps. The BSNL Rs 349 prepaid recharge also includes free 100 SMS per day.

BSNL also has a Rs 395 plan which offers free 3000 minutes for on-net voice (Local/STD) and free 1800 minutes off-net (Local/STD). After the free minutes, the calls are charged at 20 paisa per minute. The plan includes 2 GB internet per day, though the speed is reduced to 80Kbps after a user exhausts their daily data limit. The plan’s validity is 71 days in total.

In comparison rival, Reliance Jio has a prepaid recharge pack worth Rs 349 which comes with 1.5GB of 4G data per day coupled with 100 free SMS per day and unlimited calls. BSNL also has a Rs 448 plan with 84 days validity, which includes unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. However, calls to Delhi and Mumbai are not part of this free unlimited calling offer. The plan offers 1GB data per day, though speed is reduced to 80Kbps after a user exhausts their daily data. The plan includes 100 SMS per day and free personal ringback tone pack from the company.

BSNL recently announced two new prepaid recharge offers of Rs 99 and Rs 319 with unlimited calling. The Rs 99 plan has a validity of 26 days, while the Rs 319 plan comes with 90 days of validity and includes unlimited voice calls across the country and on roaming. Again, Delhi and Mumbai circles are excluded from the unlimited calling offer.

