BJP is working towards building a digital India: Arvind Gupta

Arvind Gupta (Source: Reuters)

In order to deliver the government’s vision of transforming India into a superpower by empowering, connecting and binding Indian citizens, Arvind Gupta, BJP convenor and national head, information and technology, elaborated the need to focus on leveraging IT to build smarter cities in India while addressing the SAP Forum for Public Services in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“Today, citizens want effective delivery of services, improved governance and transparency in the functioning of big, complex and constantly changing cities. To ensure better government-citizen connect and community collaboration BJP is working towards building a ‘Digital India’ where innovation, research and technology will play a major role,” he said.

Dr. Gupta said the power of real time analytics can bring the required transformation in handling a range of urban issues from smart utilities and traffic management.

BJP already has started a social media campaign which lets volunteers and citizens collaborate and contribute. This platform was also leveraged in this election for aggregating the top news and political content across the web every day.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App