Baidu’s Facemoji Keyboard app crosses 30 million downloads

Facemoji has reached the benchmark of 30 million downloads, ever since it went live across app stores. Facemoji has reached the benchmark of 30 million downloads, ever since it went live across app stores.

Facemoji has reached the benchmark of 30 million downloads, ever since it went live across app stores. The third-party keyboard application is developed by Chinese tech maker Baidu, and offers a collection of creative emojis, GIFs, stickers, emoticons etc.

Supporting over 1200 emojis and more than 1000 stickers and thousands of GIFs, the Facemoji app has been rated as the most popular keyboard amongst US teenagers, and is increasingly popular in India. Baidu expects that Facemoji Keyboard could achieve a 3X growth by the end of this year. This keyboard offers customisable features, such as setting photos as the keyboard background, along with piano sounds while typing and innovative key buttons.

The Android app lends its keyboard to popular messaging platforms, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger as well as Twitter. Other global apps provided by Baidu include DU Speed Booster, DU Battery Saver, DU Wonder, Photo Caller and ES File Explorer.

Prediction is made easy by Facemoji, as it suggests emojis from the available text. In addition, it supports multiple languages, including 22 Indian languages. The Facemoji keyboard also comes with a Voice Input feature, and speech-to-text translation and improves input speed.

Specifically, Facemoji has been more India-centric with input support for Hindi, Hindi-abc, and Hinglish. It has also provided indigenous keyboards according to major events and festivities, such as Holi, IPL, and National Day among others. From the latest version of Facemoji, users are also able to turn their own face, or that of a best friend, into an animated Emoji.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd