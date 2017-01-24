Apple rolls out iOS 10.2.1 update with security fix: Here’s how to install

Apple rolls out iOS 10.2.1 update with crucial security fix: Here’s why you need to install. Apple rolls out iOS 10.2.1 update with crucial security fix: Here’s why you need to install.

Apple has rolled out 10.2.1 update for its users, which comes with bug fixes and crucial security updates for iPhone and iPad. The update is 72MB in size, fixing a bunch of security issues around WebKit, which is the browser engine behind Safari, Contacts, Auto Lock and more. It is recommended that all iOS users running supported devices should install the update immediately.

In order to check for the update, go to Settings App on your iOS device, scroll down to General, tap on Software Update and you should see the update. Just tap on Download and Install. Before hitting install with the update, you should do a proper backup of your data on iTunes, Photos on macOS, etc just in case.

Apple has listed in details the issues fixed by the update on its support page. Nearly nine of these issues were reported by Google’s Project Zero, which is the search giant’s team for hunting bugs, security problems in commonly used software.

For starters, the updated fixes the Auto Lock issue, where the feature may unlock the device when Apple Watch is off the user’s wrist. Apple has also taken care of a security vulnerability in Contacts where a “maliciously crafted contact card,” could lead to unexpected app crashes.

The update also fixes a Kernel issue, which allowed some applications to “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges,” which sounds like a serious problem because that could give the application complete control of the device.

Another security issue addressed is with regard to libarchive, where “unpacking a maliciously crafted archive may lead to arbitrary code execution.” Apple has also fixed an issue in the WebKit which allowed maliciously crafted web content access to arbitrary code execution, which is again a major issue. The update also fixes multiple memory corruption problems in WebKit as well.

Apple is pretty regular with security updates for its operating systems, be it iOS or macOS. For users, it is best to install these updates to keep their device safe and secure.

