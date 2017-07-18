Apple previews new emojis on World Emoji Day, will launch later this year

Apple’s new emojis coming to iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad, macOS this year: Includes woman with headscarf, woman breastfeeding and more. Apple’s new emojis coming to iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad, macOS this year: Includes woman with headscarf, woman breastfeeding and more.

Apple has previewed some new emojis it will be adding to iOS, macOS, watchOS. Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted about World Emoji Day, which is marked on July 17. “We’ve got some new ones to show you, coming later this year,” he wrote, and the tweet includes a GIF with the upcoming emojis. Apple’s new list of emojis are aimed at being more inclusive. The list has a woman with a headscarf, a bearded person, a woman who is breastfeeding, along with an emoji of a person doing yoga.

Apple isn’t just stopping at these four, the list also includes new animals and creatures, and new smiley faces as well. Sandwich, Coconut are the new food items being added to the emoji list. On the animal side, T-Rex, Zebra are on the list. There’s also going to be a Zombie and Elf emoji as well. Apple has also added new Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces emojis. The T-Rex might appeal to those who love their dinosaurs, while the Elf emoji will certainly make LOTR fans smile.

These new emojis Apple has announced will be a part of iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4.0 updates when they are launched in September. For those who wish to add the Apple Emoji keyboard on their iOS device, go to Settings>General>Keyboard>Keyboards, and then tap on add new keyboard.

You’ll find the emoji keyboard listed here. Just add it to the list of your approved keyboards. Then when you want to use the emoji keyboard, just keep tapping on the globe symbol in the keyboard, next to the space key, till the emoji one shows up.

😀🌎🌍🌏📆 Happy #WorldEmojiDay! 🎉 We’ve got some 😎 new ones to show you, coming later this year! 👀👇 http://t.co/xBR9ZJ7l4g pic.twitter.com/fhDrr4J5KG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 17, 2017

Now the new emojis that Apple has added were accepted by the Unicode Consortium (they approve emojis) in November 2016. The listed included a woman wearing a hijab, woman breastfeeding a baby and a person doing yoga. In total, 51 icons were approved. For those who don’t know, Rayouf Alhumedhi, a teenage from Germany is the one who had run a campaign for the hijab emoji asking for greater inclusiveness. The ‘bearded person’, ‘older adult’ emoji were also approved under this list.

