Apple Music now has 40 million subscribers, gets new head: Report

Apple Music has crossed 40 million paid subscribers globally, according to a report in Variety. The streaming service also announced the promotion of Oliver Schusser as vice president of Apple Music and International Content. Schusser, who was hired by the company 14 years ago, has worked closely with Apple svp of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue. Schusser has worked on products such as App Store, iTunes’ movies, iBooks, and more outside the US.

Apple Music paid subscribers are spread across 115 countries worldwide. “With some 8 million auditioning the service via free trials, the service is gaining ground on its competitors — namely Spotify, which went public on April 3 — at a monthly growth rate of 5 per cent (versus Spotify’s per cent), per a recent report in WSJ,” reads the Variety report. Tracey Hannelly, who is the Apple marketing executive will now lead International.

Meanwhile, Spotify will be launching in India soon. The world’s top music streaming service did has not indicated when it plans to kick-start its services in India, though the launch could happen soon. The announced was made by Spotify’s co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek during the company’s ‘Investor Day’ event held in New York.

In India, Apple Music cheapest monthly plan can be bought for Rs 60 and is limited for students. Spotify entering the Indian market could intensify the competition in the music streaming services space which is dominated by home-grown players like Saavn and Gaana. Apart from Apple Music, Spotify will also go up against Amazon Music, which rolled out its services for India last month. Spotify operates across 65 countries in the world and has over 159 million users (including 71 million premium subscribers).

