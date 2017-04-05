Apple Music for Android revamped with iOS 10 features

Apple Music for Android has been updated with large headers for specific sections and easier access to downloaded music for offline playback. Apple Music for Android has been updated with large headers for specific sections and easier access to downloaded music for offline playback.

Apple Music for Android has undergone a major design change, which now looks identical to the iOS app. Apple Music Android version 2.0 brings about a “greater clarity and simplicity” to Apple Music with features similar to the ones introduced with iOS 10. The Android app has been updated with large headers for specific sections and easier access to downloaded music for offline playback.

The Now Playing tab in Apple Music allows users to read lyrics for songs as they listen. Navigating music has become easier with the new music list now present right below ‘Browse’. Apple Music will send customised recommendations for playlists, albums, and more based on the kind of music users like. Android users can now tune in to Beats 1 radio shows or listen to various stations. Browse tab shows up ‘New Music’ tab first, followed by ‘Curated Playlists’, ‘Music Videos’, ‘Top Charts’ and ‘Genres’ tabs.

Apple Music is free for the first three months, after which users can choose a plan depending on their needs. For example, there’s an Individual plan for Rs 120 a month, while Family plan costs Rs 190. University Student plan is priced at Rs 60 per month. Apple Music’s family plan can be shared with six other people.

New design for Apple Music was introduced with iOS 10 in June. The update has made it easier for users to navigate and discover new music in the app. Apple completely redesigned Library, For You, Browse and Radio tabs with the update. Search tab made its way in to Apple Music app with iOS 10.

