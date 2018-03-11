From Franz to Alfred, five free apps for Apple macOS

Getting started with your first MacBook? Here is a list of five great free apps for macOS. Getting started with your first MacBook? Here is a list of five great free apps for macOS.

I know many people who recently bought their first Apple computer. One of them got a 13-inch MacBook Air, which is an entry-level but fairly capable machine. Unsurprisingly, the feedback they gave me after using a Mac for a few days was the lack of free apps. It’s a bit harsh to say that the Mac store doesn’t have free apps you wish to download. But many developers haven’t added their apps in the store and you will need to visit their site to download the app. Here is a list of five great free apps for macOS.

Franz

If given a choice to pick the best all-in-one messaging app for Mac, I would go for Franz. The app essentially combines a slew of different chat apps into a single window.

It supports a number of popular messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Skype and Google Hangouts, among others.The interface is simple, and straightforward which helps manage multiple accounts and chat at once. Franz is free to download for Mac.

Download Franz

F.lux

I too spend long hours in front of the computer. I get dizzy while sitting in front of the computer screen, especially if I am up in the night. Although Apple does offer Night Shift for Mac, F.lux offers many customisations. F.lux adjusts the colour temperature of your screen to adapt to the time of the day.

Though what I liked about the app is that you can choose from various colour presets or even create your own. My recommendation would be to use the F.lux app for a few days and see how it works before you use it extensively.

Download F.lux

Alfred

Alfred is one of the most popular apps for Macs. It is essentially an application launcher, but there’s more to it. With Alfred, you can quickly find files on the Mac or web, launch apps, perform calculations, search your iTunes library, and a lot more.

Think of Alfred like a better Spotlight. But if you are keen to unlock the true potential of Alfred, you have to pay $26. The Powerback gets you a clipboard management tool, access to action tools, themes, and much more.

Download Alfred

Dr. Cleaner

Dr. Cleaner is a free app that allows you to clean your disk by removing the cache, temporary files, junk files and app files in one go. It also optimises memory usage by closing apps and even monitors CPU and network usage.

Dr. Cleaner app is a handy tool to keep the Mac in good shape. Dr. Cleaner is a product by Trend Micro, which is known for making anti-malware solutions for the enterprise. The Pro version of Dr. Cleaner is also available but at a price of $14.99.

Available on the Mac app store

Cross DJ Free

Aspiring to be a DJ, then Cross DJ is one the best apps on the Mac platform. The free version of the app promises to offer a complete DJ experience, with a good mix of controls. A comprehensive set of features include Cue/Play/Sync buttons, Scratch, loops, effects, hot cues, and full-fledged mixer.

It can draw music from your local iTunes library as well as SoundCloud. Plus, the app lets you preview your mix with parallel waveforms and sync meter. A paid-for option is also available, in case if you decide to take up DJing a serious career option.

Available on the Mac app store

