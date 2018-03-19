Apple users have a new problem: Triggering emergency SOS feature by accident

Apple users are accidentally pressing the emergency SOS feature on their iPhones and Apple Watches, triggering calls to 911 in the US. Apple users are accidentally pressing the emergency SOS feature on their iPhones and Apple Watches, triggering calls to 911 in the US.

A report on The Verge points out that quite a few users on Twitter have posted about how they accidentally ended up calling 911 due to the emergency SOS feature. The feature is present on both the Apple iPhone and iPad, and it was introduced in December 2016 with iOS 10.2. In the US the call goes to 911 which is the common response number for all emergencies, and in India the calls go to 112 which is the distress number.

In India, the number 112 was made active from January 1, 2017 and works like the equivalent of 911. It can be used to call ambulances, fire station, and police. In fact, the Department of Telecommunications in 2016 also passed a rule, which made it compulsory for all smartphones, mobiles and feature phones to have an emergency button or software feature. On the Apple iPhone, the Emergency SOS button is activated when a user presses the side button five times in quick succession. Pressing and holding the side button along with the volume buttons (both up and down volume rocker at the same) will also activate the Emergency SOS feature.

In case of the Apple Watch, the Emergency SOS is triggered when a user has the ‘Hold to Auto Call’ feature turned on where a long press of the side button will turn on this feature. In some cases this particular feature of Apple Watch has triggered many of the calls to 911 in the US.

One user Jason Rowley pointed out how the false alarm got triggered and three policemen eventually ended up in his room. He added that while the police were “very friendly and understanding,” they also blamed the Apple Watch for the cause of the alarm. In fact, according to Rowley’s tweet, the police said that false SOS due to the Apple Watch was quite common. Other users have also responded to Rowley’s tweet pointing out similar scenarios where the emergency SOS feature was activated via the Apple Watch and they ended up calling 911.

Check out some of the tweets below

Public service announcement: If you sleep with an Apple Watch on, consider turning off the Emergency SOS feature, or you too may wake up to 3 cops in your bedroom at 1 AM. — Jason D. Rowley (@Jason_Rowley) March 16, 2018

Sure. But please emphasize that the police officers were very friendly and understanding. They actually called out my watch as the likely cause of the call, saying that it happens a lot — Jason D. Rowley (@Jason_Rowley) March 16, 2018

I did this a week ago while playing with my kids. Nothing I could do would stop it and just had tell 911 operator sorry. :( — Eric L. Barnes (@ericlbarnes) March 16, 2018

Apple Watch really needs a “I’m changing bands please don’t trigger emergency SOS or password wipe” mode — Colin Weir (@radiocolin) March 15, 2018

I dialed 911 twice with my watch while lifting. Oops 🤷‍♀️ — Courtney (@duckie6254) March 15, 2018

In India an emergency SOS feature is compulsory on all phones. Other companies have also introduced such features where holding down the power button can trigger an alarm. For instance with companies like Xiaomi, long pressing on the Power button will options for Reboot, Restart, Power off as well as the Emergency call. A user can press on it and the 112 number will be dialed.

In Apple’s case, the Watch is clearly triggering false cases for emergency calls. However, any deliberate misuse of these service is a criminal offence in both India and US. In order to avoid any future calls, Apple Watch users can go to the Watch app on their iOS device> General >Emergence SOS and turn off the Hold to Auto Call feature. On iPhone, if the Emergency SOS does get activated, users have the option to cancel the call within three seconds.

