Apple iOS 12 at WWDC 2018: The features that you might have missed

Apple iOS 12 was the big highlight of the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The keynote took place on June 4, where Apple CEO Tim Cook, Senior Vice President Craig Federighi showed off the latest software for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch users.

With iOS 12, Apple revealed that it was focusing on stability and performance along with new features like Screen Time, improved Augmented Reality, Shortcuts on Siri and more. But there were some features which were not announced on stage, and many will be really useful for iOS users. Here’s a look at Apple iOS 12 features that you might have missed.

Autofill for Password Manager apps

Apple’s iOS 12 has support for a AuthenticationServices framework, which will let password manager apps integrate with Password AutoFill feature on Safari. This will make logging in to websites, services easier for users who rely on such third-party password apps. For app developers too this should come as good news. Safari’s password KeyChain will now be able to pull information from the Password manager app itself.

Managing OTP via SMS will be easier on iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 will ensure that every time you get an OTP (one time password code) via SMS for logging into any app, it will be automatically filled to the relevant app. The autofill feature of SMS codes will ensure freedom from copy-pasting for iOS users, and this was long awaited.

Apple iOS 12 and improvements for Passwords

It also comes with the option for automatically creating strong passwords. Users will also be able to ask Siri to access their passwords. iOS 12 will also warn you if you are reusing an older password, and it will be flagged in the passwords list. Users will able to navigate to the app or website and replace it with an automatically generated strong password, says Apple.

Apple iPad to support iPhone X like gestures

The iPad will also get iPhone X-like gestures in iOS 12. According to the Apple website, users can now go to the Home screen by swiping anywhere on the Dock at the bottom of the iPad. They can access Control Center with a swipe from the top-right corner, just like in the iPhone X. Apple is expected to release iPads in 2018 with an edge-to-edge display and Face ID included in them, and no home button on the front, which explains why these gestures are being rolled out to iPads as well.

Apple iOS 12 and Battery settings

Apple iOS 12 will come with more detailed battery settings, and this will remind one of how Android has done it for the past couple of years. Apple iOS 12 will show a detailed battery usage graph along with screen on usage and screen off usage time mentioned separately. It will show usage over the last 24 hours or 10 days, and users can also see battery usage for a specific app in detail by tapping on it.

Apple iOS 12 and closing apps in iPhone X

Apple iPhone X will let users close apps with just a swipe up in iOS 12. This is in contrast to the user having to press and the hold app, till the X appeared for them to close it.

Apple iOS 12 and RAW photos support

It looks like iOS 12 will bring support from RAW format photos for users. According to Apple’s iOS 12 website, users will be able to import and manage RAW photos on their iPhone and iPad. Editing of RAW photos will be supported on the iPad Pro. iOS 12 will also make it easier to import photos and videos from professional cameras.

Apple iOS 12 and Portrait mode improvements

Apple’s website says the Portrait mode will better with iOS 12. “Camera now generates a mask when it detects a person and intelligently and elegantly separates the person from the scene,” Apple claims. The company is also adding a new API for third-party app developers to improve Portrait shots, and will allow for the separation of layers in a photo, like the background from the foreground, which is crucial in Bokeh mode.

Apple iOS 12 and new Hindi dictionary

Apple is adding three new language dictionaries, which include a Hindi and English bilingual dictionary, along with a Hebrew and Arabic and English bilingual as well.

Apple iOS 12: QR code reader

Apple is also improving the QR code reader in the Camera app, which now highlights QR codes in the frame. Apple says this will make it easier to scan the code.

Apple iOS 12 and Critical alerts

This will ensure that you continue to receive some very important notifications, even during Do Not Disturb mode. Apple says iOS 12 will have a new opt-in alert for these important alerts, which could be a message from your doctor or your child’s school, etc.

