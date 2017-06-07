Apple iCloud storage price for 2TB slashed to half, now starts at Rs 650

Apple has updated the price plan of its 2TB iCloud storage to Rs 650 in the India Apple has updated the price plan of its 2TB iCloud storage to Rs 650 in the India

Apple at its Worldwide Developer conference (WWDC 2017) has revamped the pricing of its 2TB iCloud storage plan for users, which is now being offered at half the price. Apple has updated the price of its 2TB iCloud storage plan to $9.99 in the US, compared to the earlier $19.99 per month price. The company axed the 1TB plan that was offered earlier.

According to Apple’s website, users who had purchased the 1TB monthly plan before June 5, 2017 will now automatically be upgraded to the 2TB monthly plan. The free storage offered for iCloud is still at 5GB once you signup. Apple is now offering plans 50GB, 200GB and 2TB for iCloud storage users. Apple bill’s users monthly for their free cloud storage plan.

Apple updated the iCloud plan price on its website. In the US, the plans are as follows: 50GB of monthly iCloud data storage at $0.99, 200GB of data storage at $2.99 per month, and now 2TB at $9.99. In India, this pricing for Apple iCloud data plans is at 50GB space for Rs 65 per month, the 200GB plan is at Rs 190 per month. Plus now you can get 2TB of iCloud space at Rs 650. Earlier the 2TB plan used to cost Rs 1,300 in India.

Apple has also announced iCloud Family Sharing, and members can now split one subscription for this iCloud storage. The storage space can be used by all family members on iOS 11, macOS High Sierra. Apple’s plan might not offer a lot of free storage, but the 2TB plan makes for competitive pricing.

In the US, Google Drive offers 100 GB storage at $1.99 per month or users can get it at $19.99 for the whole year. Google’s 1TB plan is at $9.99 per month, so technically Apple is offering double at the same price in the US. However, Google users can also pay $99.99 per year, and get around 17 per cent savings. But Google also has a 10 TB plan, which costs $99.99 per month.

In India, Google is charging 100 GB data space at Rs 130 per month or users can pay Rs 1300 for the whole year. Additionally the 1TB plan is priced at Rs 650 per month, so once again Apple has the better deal for its iPhone, iPad and Mac users. Google Drive users in India can also pay Rs 6,500 per year, and save 17 per cent as well.

Microsoft’s OneDrive starts at 50 GB for $1.99 per month, and there’s a 1TB plan at $6.99 per month, which also includes Office 365 Personal. The most expensive OneDrive plan comes at $9.99 per month with 5 TB total storage, and Office 365 Home included as well. In India, the 5TB plan from Microsoft comes at Rs 460 per month, while the 1TB plan starts at Rs 360 per month. The 50GB plan starts at Rs 123 per month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd