Apple Clips: What it offers and how it works

Apple Clips actually makes it easy to stitch together multiple videos and photos together, and add a soundtrack in the background. It’s like telling a short story to the world. Apple Clips actually makes it easy to stitch together multiple videos and photos together, and add a soundtrack in the background. It’s like telling a short story to the world.

Apple has not really entered the social media space, but with its clips app launched on Friday it wants to give Snapchat and Instagram some competition at least in terms of video editing for social. Some might even think that Apple is creating another Snapchat or Instagram. But the answer is no, at least for now. Clips is similar to Snapchat when it comes to recording and sharing video clips with friends and family. But what makes it different from Instagram or Snapchat is its simplicity and execution. And yes, it doesn’t have Stories or adverts for that matter.

So, what is Apple Clips? Here is a quick review.

Think iMovies, think Clips. To me, Clips is a lite version of iMovie. The app lets you create short videos on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. Clips actually makes it easy to stitch together multiple videos and photos together, and add a soundtrack in the background. It’s like telling a short story to the world. And the best part is that you can upload the clip to any social network of choice, or simply share via iMessage. Plus, everything on the app has been made for a mobile user and that brings in a great ease of use.

The design of the app is simple and requires no prior knowledge of video editing. But yes, it does take sometime to figure it out. Clips allows you to record video using the front or rear facing cameras or to upload existing content (be it photos or videos) from the device’s library. Once a photo or video is selected, users can add speech bubbles, filters, emojis or overlays.

The speech bubble is at the top, which allows you to record your voice and, then automatically transcribe them into titles that overlay a photo or a video. Next to the Speech button is a filter button that alters your videos with eight filters, and the third button (which looks like a star), is for adding emojis and banners. Meanwhile, the “T” button will let you add posters, like “Cheers”, “Good Morning”, “Hello”, and more.

Once a photo or video is selected, users can add speech bubbles, filters, emojis or overlays. Once a photo or video is selected, users can add speech bubbles, filters, emojis or overlays.

You can also add background music, which can be done with the music icon on the far right of the app. You can either choose the pre-loaded music on the device, or add built-in background music options. Plus, you can choose to go with voiceovers, or turn it off.

To record the clip, all you need to do is hold down the red button to capture video. Or, if you don’t wish to record a new video or photo, you can also add existing photos or videos from the device’s library. Just remember: multiple photos and videos can be combined together. Once you’re done recording , after dragging your clips into order, and then tap “Done”. You can always delete or reorder the recording before publishing.

Once you are done making a short video, it can be shared directly to social networks, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and more. You can also share it via Messages.

Apple Clips is be a free to download app. Unfortunately, it is currently restricted to iOS. It is compatible with the iPhone 5s and up, the new 9.7-inch iPad, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, the iPad mini 2 and up, and the sixth-generation iPod Touch. Make sure your device is up and running the latest iOS 10.3.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd