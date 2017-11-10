Apple Clips Selfie Scenes lets users put selfies on 360-degree scenes

Specifically designed for TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, Selfie Scenes in Clips let users place their photos on landscapes and abstract paintings. Specifically designed for TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, Selfie Scenes in Clips let users place their photos on landscapes and abstract paintings.

Apple Clips app has been updated with Selfie Scenes features, new effects and stickers as well as a redesigned user interface. Using Selfie Scenes, user can place themselves into animated, 360-degree scenes when recording selfies. Specifically designed for TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, Selfie Scenes let users place their photos on landscapes, abstract paintings, or the Millennium Falcon and Mega-Destroyer from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“Clips users love how quick and easy it is to create amazing videos on iPhone or iPad,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing in a press statement. “And we’re making it even more fun with Selfie Scenes. By harnessing the incredible new TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, users can now record selfies against a variety of fun and whimsical backdrops with just a tap,” added Prescott.

Apple users can choose from 10 different 360-degree scenes, designed by Apple, while using Selfie Scenes. This includes locations, characters, colours and visual styles. The Cupertino-technology giant has even thrown in two scenes from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” What makes this feature more immersive is environmental sound effects.

New artistic effects that take advantage of advanced machine learning and style transfer technology, have been added to Clips as well. Using the filters, people can transform their photos into oil painting, watercolour or pencil sketch in real time while recording.

Apple Clips now features more content from Disney, which includes full-screen Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse posters, along with Star Wars stickers. The Star Wars stickers get animated versions of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Chewbacca and others. Additionally, Clips has been updated with 16 new Apple-designed stickers and 21 new soundtracks automatically adjust to match the length of videos.

Apple Clips: What it offers and how it works

Coming to revamped user interface, Apple has now streamlined Clips’ design to put frequently used controls within reach. There’s a new Effects browser that lets users view and choose filters, labels, stickers and emoji. Labeled buttons along with full-screen browsers have made their way into Clips app.

Finally, Clips videos can now be accessed and edited across iPhone and iPad via iCloud as well. Videos are automatically uploaded and backed up to iCloud. Apple Clips has also added support for Shared iPad.

