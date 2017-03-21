Apple Clips is the iMovie equivalent for the social media generation

Apple Clips is a new app for those who like to edit videos on the moves, on their iPhone or iPad. Apple Clips is a new app for those who like to edit videos on the moves, on their iPhone or iPad.

With a unique design to help combine clips, photos and music into videos to share through social media and messaging apps, Clips will be available in April and will be free. Apple already has the very popular iMovies app for the same, but that is not ideal for mobile.

Clips will introduce Live Titles for users to create animated captions and titles with their voice. There is also the to add fun effects like comic book filters, speech bubbles and shapes.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing, said the effects, filters and amazing new Live Titles let anyone make “great-looking, easily sharable videos” with just a few taps.

With Clips, users will be able to create multi-clip videos without the traditional timelines, tracks or complicated editing tools. The app will come with live video shooting options and the ability to overlay filters, speech bubbles, shapes or emoji on them with animated backgrounds and customizable text. Plus, there will be a bunch of music soundtracks that automatically adjust to length of video.

The app is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, the new 9.7-inch iPad, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad mini 2 and later, and iPod touch 6th generation provided they are running iOS 10.3.

The unique feature will clearly be Live Titles that lets users add animated captions and titles using voice with the text being generated in 36 languages as the user speaks. Users can mix styles and adjust text, even add inline emoji.

